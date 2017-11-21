South Africa: Dolphins Out to Improve Record Against Warriors

Dolphins coach Grant Morgan says he has full respect for the Warriors, but believes his team should be able to beat them - on paper at least - when they clash in a RAM SLAM T20 Challenge encounter in Durban on Wednesday.

The men from the Eastern Cape have a strong record against the hosts, winning 11 out of their 19 meetings.

However, Morgan is adamant the Dolphins should be able to win at Kingsmead.

"We respect the Warriors and they're a side that has punched above their weight in the last few years," he said. "So, they deserved to reach the final last year.

"But I truly feel if they come with one hundred percent and we come with one hundred percent, and with the personnel we have on deck - and this is with all due respect taking nothing away from them - then we should man-for-man be able to have them.

"That's not taking away from them, it's just the honest truth."

The home side made a storming start to the competition when they beat the Cape Cobras in record fashion in their opening game. But they have since had a washout and then a loss to the Highveld Lions.

The Warriors have lost both matches to date.

"It's a massive game, but I feel if we pitch up, we are good enough to beat them," Morgan added.

Warriors coach Malibongwe Maketa has been left deeply disappointed by their start, which has left them bottom of the log.

The franchise was one of the stand-out teams in white ball cricket last year, reaching both the 20 and 50-over finals, only to lose out to the Titans and they came into this competition with plenty of hope.

"We're disappointed with the way we started because we wanted to make sure we did well in the first two home games," Maketa reflected. "Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.

"But in saying that we know we do have good bounce back ability and we can come back. Hopefully that will start against the Dolphins. They a very good side and we respect them, but for us we want to ensure we do the things we can do well. Hopefully we can beat them."

Despite the start, the Warriors can climb off the bottom of the table with victory on the east coast and their coach says the next set of matches will be crucial for his team.

"It's only two games into the competition and these next few will be important for us to turn things around," Maketa added.

"We don't want to have a scenario where we reach the last few games and we're having to win at all cost and having to rely on others for favours. We need to make sure we do our basics well in these next few games and do our best to get going."

Squads:

Dolphins

Khayelihle Zondo (capt), Sarel Erwee, Morne Van Wyk, Dane Vilas, Sibonelo Makhanya, Andile Phehlukwayo, Robert Frylinck, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Athi Maposa, Eathan Bosch, Mthokozisi Shezi, Imran Tahir

Warriors

Jon-Jon Smuts (capt), Colin Ackermann, Andrew Birch, Gihahn Cloete, Colin Ingram, Christiaan Jonker, Sisanda Magala, Lesiba Ngoepe, Anrich Nortje, Jerry Nqolo, Solo Nqweni, Kelly Smuts, Yaseen Vallie, Basheer Walters

