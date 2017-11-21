Ethiopia: Afri Health - Latest Addition to Satellite Channels

Afri Health Tv, which was established with 40 million Br to broadcast medical Tv show productions, starts a 24-hour transmission.

The new satellite channel chooses Ethiopia and other African countries as its target viewers. Owned by AFRI Health Trading Plc, it is a health-focused educational broadcaster and is founded by medical professionals, media practitioners and investors.

Afri Health is operating from its headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). It has opened a branch office and production studio in Addis Abeba.

So far Dimtseweyane, Ethiopian News Network (ENN), Fana Broadcasting Corporate, Walta Information Centre and Arki Broadcasting Services secured a license from the Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority (EBA).

The production will start in Amharic, but the company has planned to encompass English and French languages to attract African spectators in the long run.

AFRI Health Tv geographically covers Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, Malawi, Tanzania, some parts of central Africa, South Africa, and the Middle East.