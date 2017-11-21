Southern Africa: Zuma and Angolan President Head to Zimbabwe On Behalf of SADC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) has decided that President Jacob Zuma and Angolan President Joao Lourenco will travel to Zimbabwe to meet stakeholders and assess the situation.

This followed an urgent meeting on Tuesday to discuss the crisis in Zimbabwe. The meeting was also attended by Zambian President Edgar Lungu and Tanzanian International Relations Minister Augustine Mahiga.

"Summit of Organ Troika Plus SADC Chair noted with great concern the unfolding political situation in Zimbabwe," a communique released to the media said.

Zuma is the current chair of the regional body, while Lourenco is the chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security.

The meeting comes as Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe faces an unprecedented revolt from within his long ruling Zanu-PF party. On Tuesday, a motion to impeach him was moved in the country's parliament as the embattled president defiantly refused to step down. Cabinet ministers earlier snubbed his call for a meeting.

Over the weekend, the party's central committee voted to strip Mugabe of his party leadership, as calls for him to step down after 37 years at the helm intensified.

His wife Grace was expelled from the party.

Source: News24