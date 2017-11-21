21 November 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Jozi Hands Back Three Hijacked Properties to Owners

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Three properties, with one situated in Kenilworth and one in Turffontein, South of Johannesburg were returned to the rightful owners on Monday the 20th of November 2017. Furthermore, a husband and his wife who were arrested early this month for hijacking one of the properties are still in custody.

The hand-over of the properties follows months of investigations by the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department (GFIS) working together with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

It is alleged that the properties were hijacked last year and that the rightful owners were denied access. After months of trying to evict the hijackers and their tenants without success, the owners approached GFIS in August this year for assistance.

The City will not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities within its area of jurisdiction, and we will continue to intensify raids at these bad and hijacked properties with the assistance of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies. Criminals must know that they might run but there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg.

- Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Herman Mashaba

South Africa

Three Top City of Cape Town Officials Face Suspension Over Corruption Allegations

Three senior City of Cape Town officials, including the city manager, have seven days to provide reasons why they should… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.