South Africa: Jozi Hands Back Three Hijacked Properties to Owners

press release

Three properties, with one situated in Kenilworth and one in Turffontein, South of Johannesburg were returned to the rightful owners on Monday the 20th of November 2017. Furthermore, a husband and his wife who were arrested early this month for hijacking one of the properties are still in custody.

The hand-over of the properties follows months of investigations by the City's Group Forensic and Investigation Service Department (GFIS) working together with the South African Police Service (SAPS).

It is alleged that the properties were hijacked last year and that the rightful owners were denied access. After months of trying to evict the hijackers and their tenants without success, the owners approached GFIS in August this year for assistance.

The City will not leave any stone unturned when dealing with criminal activities within its area of jurisdiction, and we will continue to intensify raids at these bad and hijacked properties with the assistance of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies. Criminals must know that they might run but there is no place for them to hide in Johannesburg.

- Mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Cllr Herman Mashaba