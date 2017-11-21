South Africa: Final Exams Still Running Smoothly

Five weeks into the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, the Department of Basic Education says things are progressing well.

This week, learners across the country will be sitting for History Paper 2, Business Studies and Afrikaans, among others.

A total of 802 636 candidates, 634 527 of whom are full-time, are sitting for the exams.

The department on Tuesday said examinations are proceeding well across the country without any major incidents thus far. However, the department said in some instances, community protest action has been reported and has threatened to disrupt examinations, but failed.

The department said these types of actions put unnecessary pressure on the Grade 12 learners, who are writing and cause stress and anxiety during an already stressful period.

"We once again call upon civil society organisations to be mindful of our matriculants during this period and do all in our collective power to ensure the Grade 12s are able to attend their examinations without any threat or hindrances," said the department.

The examinations will conclude on Tuesday next week and marking will commence at 144 marking centres shortly thereafter. The department has enlisted the services of 44 911 markers around the country to mark scripts.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will announce the pass mark for the class of 2017 on 4 January next year, and learners will thereafter be able to access their results at their school or examination centre on 5 January.