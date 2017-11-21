Ethiopia: Hawassa City Suffer Defeat, St. George Drop Points

The Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) football club competition took place in different venues at the weekend.

Hawassa City who enjoyed a 4-1 win over Woldiya City last week suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Dedebit on Sunday at the Addis Ababa stadium. For Dedebit this was a good result. Plus the last season top scorer Getahun Kebede also began the season with scoring precious goal. Last season he broke the 20-year old 24 goals record held by Electric's striker Yordanos Abay. It seems Getahun is trying to better his own record in this season if he keeps on scoring all through.

The last week 4-1 win gave an impression that the two-time EPL Champions Hawassa City to appear strong in the season's club competition.

The only side who snatched the EPL trophy from all regional clubs in league's 20 years history are Hawassa City. They are still campaigning for the third title. So far the Saint George had taken a record 14 times, Electric two times, Coffee and Dedebit took once each. The bid to take the 21st league cup is at the initial stage.

The defending champions St. George dropped two points as a result of 1-1 tie with Mekele City who joined the Premier League at the start of this season. Last week Mekele City had a goalless tie with Wolwalo University in Mekele.

This is the first time for Tigray region to have two representatives in the elite league after Guna and Transe were relegated nearly a decade ago. This time the Tigray administration vowed to give all the necessary support for the two sides. Endowment Fund For the Rehabilitation Tigray, EFFORT, has already given over 20 million birr as part of its effort to support the sports activities in Tigray.

The 1-1 tie against St. George is seen as a good result but many fear that this performance may not be constant as it was seen in the past. Consistency is what is advised for the newly joining sides.

For St. George and their new coach this was not seen as a good omen. Most of their fans were expected their side to collect the full three points with win but that didn't happen. The fans returned home with disappointment.

Jima City didn't fare well on their own turf. They conceded a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the visiting side Fasil City. Jima City joined the elite league this season. For Jima this was the second defeat in a row. Last week Dire Dawa City beat Jima City 1-0. They must focus to remain the top flight for next year. Last season the other Jima side, Jima Ababuna were relegated a year after their promotion. The people of Jima didn't want a repeat of that.

Electric managed a 2-1 away win over Arbaminch City. The collection of points at the start will surely help clubs to remain in the middle at the end of the season. Electric had been playing for survival in the last four years or so. The last two years they miraculously escaped relegation. That kind of last gasp safety is unlikely to be gained time and again. Considering this the season's performance, though difficult to judge in one or two matches, is encouraging.

Adama City also beat the home side Wolayita Dicha 2-1. The result shows that all the three teams who played out of their pitch succeeded in collecting the full three points.

The league competition has been closely attached to interruptions. To make matters worse this season the schedule for the start of the season was changed four times. When the Ethiopian national team fixture with Rwanda coincided with the start of the premier league the fifth interruption was expected but the federation decided to go on excluding teams like St. George and Coffee who contributed over three players for the national side.

That also forced the league to face cool start.

Another round of interruption is looming in connection to the CECAFA Cup which is set to start in early December.