South Africa: Tree Storms to Mauritius Open Ticket

England's Toby Tree fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 at Woodhill Country Club to secure his Mauritius Open ticket along with nine others on Tuesday.

"Yeah I'm really happy with the low one today. Kinda means I don't have to stress and wait around too. Coming back from European Tour Q-School, I didn't play well in that final stage, so going to Mauritius will be nice," explained Tree.

Having only landed in South Africa two days prior to qualifying, Tree found some much-needed form to earn his place in the Indian Ocean's golfing paradise, and, he'll be looking to perform alongside his South African friends of old.

"It's nice to see Hayds and the boys doing well in Europe. I used to give them a little bit of a beating back in the day so it just shows that anyone can do it," he said jokingly.

Another Englishman in the form of Jack Harrison joins Tree in qualifying after a six-under 66.

"I played Mauritius last year and I qualified here at Woodhill as well. I know how good the event is and it's great to be going back. It's such a relaxed atmosphere there and it kind of relaxes you when you're playing," said Harrison.

Jake Roos, JP Strydom and Teaghan Gauche joined the two Englishmen in avoiding play-off action for the seven available spots, while Omar Sandys and Christiaan Basson made birdie on the first extra hole to secure their spots at Heritage Golf Club.

Gerit Foster and Toto Thimba claimed the two available historically disadvantaged individual spots after carding rounds of 70 and 71 respectively.

Scores:

65 - Toby Tree

66 - Jack Harrison, Jake Roos

67 - Jean-Paul Strydom, Teaghan Gauche

68 - Omar Sandys

68 - Christiaan Basson

Missed the cut:

68 - Stefan Engell Andersen

68 - N.J. Arnoldi

68 - Andrew Georgiou

68 - Andre De Decker

69 - Stuart Smith, Sean Bradley, JJ Senekal, Steven Ferreira, Daniel Greene, Jake Redman, Desne Van Den Bergh

70 - Jason Viljoen, Bryandrew Roelofsz, CJ du Plessis, Gerrit Foster, Ryan Cairns, Michael Hollick, Callum Mowat, Martin Rohwer

71 - Toto Thimba, Antonio Rosado, Andrew van der Knaap, Dongkwan Kim, Cody Martin, Michael Palmer, Francois Coetzee,Aubrey Beckley

72 - Musiwalo Nethunzwi, Michiel Bothma, Wallie Coetsee, Herman Loubser, Lindani Ndwandwe, Mohammad Rauf Mandhu,Jason Froneman, Ryan Tipping, Gert Myburgh, Morne Buys, Ulrich van den Berg, Dwayne Basson, Martin Rominger, Arthur Horne,Jason Diab

73 - Rhys West, Neil O'Briain

74 - Ruan Huysamen, Greg Bentley, Altaaf Bux, Jaco Mouton, Quintin Wilsnach, Irvin Mazibuko, Dayne Moore, Neil Schietekat,Thanda Mavundla, Drikus van der Walt

75 - Chris Cannon, Tyrone Ferreira, Allister de Kock, Rourke van der Spuy, Colin Nel, Matthew Carvell

76 - Coert Groenewald, Thriston Lawrence, Jason Smith

77 - Danie Van Niekerk

78 - Makhetha Mazibuko, Matthew Spacey

79 - Wynand Dingle

80 - Jeff Inglis, Shane Granger

82 - Mohit Mediratta

84 - Gerard du Plooy

Source: Sport24