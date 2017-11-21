21 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Man (28) and Girlfriend (26) to Appear in Strand Court On Drug Related Charges

Vigilant members attached to Lwandle SAPS Crime Prevention acted on information received on Friday, 2017-11-17, and went to a house in Lwandle where drugs were allegedly being stored. They arrested a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old girlfriend. The two arrested suspects will appear in the Strand Magistrates' court this morning, 21 November 2017.

The suspects were found with Tik and money at their home situated in Lwandle.

Police reacted on a tip-off received about the suspicious address and immediately applied for a search warrant for the premises. During the search, they found and confiscated 11.6kg of Tik inside the house. The estimated value of the Tik is approximately R600 000. Members also seized an amount in cash of R110 000, an electrical scale and a money counting machine.

A case of dealing in drugs was opened and is currently being investigated by the Lwandle police.

The Lwandle Station Management have conveyed a word of appreciation to the community members for being the eyes and ears of the police and they also thanked the police members for acting on the tip-off and being hard at work.

