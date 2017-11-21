South Africa: ANC Extends Deadline for Branches to Hold Nomination Meetings

The ANC has extended the deadline for branches to hold their crucial meetings to nominate presidential candidates till November 25, the party said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said the extension was granted to accommodate branches that had failed to meet the initial deadline of November 15 and reruns ordered by dispute resolution teams.

The extension was granted despite secretary general Gwede Mantashe warning last week that there would be none.

"A deadline must not be used to exclude branches in good standing," Kodwa told News24.

"Our desire is to have 100% of ANC branches in good standing to participate in the conference. That is why we thought those who could not convene this past weekend should do so between now and Saturday 25th."

At least four provinces - Mpumalanga, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Free State - have confirmed that they are yet to complete their meetings.

However, Kodwa said the party had already met the required 70% threshold for the December elective conference to go ahead.

ANALYSIS: Ramaphosa in the lead with 74% of nominations tallied - IRR All provinces were doing well, Kodwa added. National Executive Committee members dealing with disputes were now racing against time to meet the new deadline. "The extended deadline was granted to also accommodate those branches who will be forced to rerun their meetings because of the outcome of the dispute team," Kodwa said.Kodwa would not say how many disputes had been lodged and were yet to be resolved. Mpumalanga is reportedly dealing with 40, while the Western Cape said it had 15. "We don't have a number, as they differ from provinces. The NEC dispute teams have been working in provinces for the past two weeks, including now, so the extension will cover the work done by dispute teams," Kodwa said. He added, however, that the extensions could not be indefinite.

Source: News24