21 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Manamela Dodges Life Esidimeni Hearing

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

Suspended Gauteng mental health director Dr Makgabo Manamela called in sick instead of returning to the Life Esidimeni arbitration on Tuesday. It was another blow to the families of the 143 patients who died. By GREG NICOLSON.

Manamela's performance at the arbitration in Johannesburg on Monday was dismal. On Tuesday morning her advocate, Lerato Mashilane, told Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke she had fallen sick and would not be able to attend the day's hearing.

Mashilane said the suspended director had been prepared to attend the arbitration on Tuesday but she had suddenly come down with an illness and needed to consult a doctor. Later, he said a doctor advised Manamela to only return on Thursday. Mashilane said he would provide a medical certificate by the end of the day.

Manamela was the first of three top Gauteng health officials to appear at the arbitration and is accused of being responsible for the plan to move patients out of Life Esidimeni into unsuitable NGOs. She refused on Monday to take responsibility for the disaster and regularly contradicted herself, particularly on her claims that the department had an adequate plan in place and had vetted the NGOs before she signed their...

South Africa

Three Top City of Cape Town Officials Face Suspension Over Corruption Allegations

Three senior City of Cape Town officials, including the city manager, have seven days to provide reasons why they should… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.