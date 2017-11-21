South Africa: Five People Shot and Killed During Robbery Near Empangeni

Three senior City of Cape Town officials, including the city manager, have seven days to provide reasons why they should… Read more »

In the early hours of this morning, the King Cetshwayo Cluster Task Team arrested two suspects aged 32 and 39 for murder of six people at Vulindlela shopping complex over the weekend. The sixth victim later passed away yesterday. The suspects were arrested at Ngwelezane and Mkhobosa area. They are expected to appear in the Empangeni Magistrate's Court this week. The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa commended the speedy arrest of the suspects involved in the gruesome murders. "We will ensure that this case is thoroughly investigated to the best of our ability to ensure that the suspects are prosecuted for their dreadful acts," he said.

