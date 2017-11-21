South Africa: Suspect in Court, One Dead After Shootout With Police in Engonyameni Area

press release

It is alleged yesterday at 14:50, the victim was driving her vehicle along P68 main road towards Thathani area when she was attacked by four suspects armed with a firearm. They robbed her of her Nissan bakkie vehicle and drove off towards Highflats. A case of carjacking was opened at Highflats SAPS.

In the afternoon the SAPS members followed up information regarding the hijacked vehicle at Umlazi K Section, Engonyameni area. The police officials attempted to intercept the hijacked vehicle but the suspects who were travelling in the vehicle sped off whilst firing shots at the members. The police officers pursued the vehicle and returned fire. The hijacked vehicle eventually came to a standstill after colliding into a wall.

Two suspects managed to flee the scene on foot. One suspect aged 21 was arrested whilst the other believed to be in his twenties sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene. No injuries were sustained by police officers during the shootout. The suspects who fled the scene are still being sought and arrests are imminent. An unlicensed 9mm pistol was recovered from the arrested suspect. The arrested suspect is appearing at the Umlazi Magistrates Court today on charges of attempted murder, possession of suspected stolen property as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.