21 November 2017

L'Express (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Pan-African media outlet Label TV and Radio hitting cruise speed

Tagged:

Related Topics

There was cause for celebration today, Tuesday 21 November, for Pan-Africa media outlet Label TV and Radio, as it marked 100 days since its launch.

Mactar Silla, chief executive officer of the media outlet, expressed his pride following this achievement but maintained that it was an essential move towards better journalism in Africa.

Following what he describes as "a dream come true", Silla is hopeful that Label Radio and TV will offer an appropriate platform for African journalists to express themselves and tell their stories. "We want a Pan-African vision of news and content," said Silla. "100 days after the launch of Label TV and Radio, we also want to build bridges to strengthen democracy."

La Sentinelle and its Director of Publications Nad Sivaramen, were chosen to represent the Indian Ocean region. "La Sentinelle is excited to work with journalists from all across Africa. This can only help us have a better grasp of African issues and perspectives," said Sivaramen. "It also shows that our work in Mauritius and Madagascar is appreciated by the Pan-African media."

Mauritius

Tree Storms to Mauritius Open Ticket

England's Toby Tree fired a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 at Woodhill Country Club to secure his Mauritius Open ticket… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 L'Express. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.