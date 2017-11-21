South Africa: Alleged Drug Dealers Remanded in Custody

press release

Three accused, Bhekithemba Mkhize (36), Thembani Maphumulo (39) and Thembile Radebe (45) appeared briefly at in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 November 2017 facing charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs.

The trio was arrested last week Friday following an intelligence drive operation conducted by Pietermaritzburg Hawks members, Pleassislaer SAPS and Crime Intelligence Unit.

The members received information about a vehicle which was transporting drugs. The said vehicle was intercepted at the service station and a search was conducted. Members found mandrax tablets, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and heroin valued at approximately R400 000.00. The team proceeded to the suspects residences at Edendale where a further stockpile of drugs and R320 000.00 in cash were seized.

Mkhize, Maphumulo and Radebe are expected in the same court again on 27 November 2017 for a formal bail application. Investigations are still continuing.