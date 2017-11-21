21 November 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Alleged Drug Dealers Remanded in Custody

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Three accused, Bhekithemba Mkhize (36), Thembani Maphumulo (39) and Thembile Radebe (45) appeared briefly at in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, 20 November 2017 facing charges of drug trafficking and possession of drugs.

The trio was arrested last week Friday following an intelligence drive operation conducted by Pietermaritzburg Hawks members, Pleassislaer SAPS and Crime Intelligence Unit.

The members received information about a vehicle which was transporting drugs. The said vehicle was intercepted at the service station and a search was conducted. Members found mandrax tablets, cocaine powder, crack cocaine and heroin valued at approximately R400 000.00. The team proceeded to the suspects residences at Edendale where a further stockpile of drugs and R320 000.00 in cash were seized.

Mkhize, Maphumulo and Radebe are expected in the same court again on 27 November 2017 for a formal bail application. Investigations are still continuing.

South Africa

Three Top City of Cape Town Officials Face Suspension Over Corruption Allegations

Three senior City of Cape Town officials, including the city manager, have seven days to provide reasons why they should… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.