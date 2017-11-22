21 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa 'Likely to Take Over As President Unless Military Stops Him'

Photo: Flickr
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe's exiled deputy president Emmerson Mnangagwa is likely to take over as the country's interim president after the resignation of president Robert Mugabe on Tuesday, says a senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

In an interview with News24, ISS senior researcher, Derek Matyszak, said that the exiled deputy president Mnangagwa, was now free to resume as the country's acting president.

Matyszak said that Mnangagwa could only be stopped by the southern African country's military who had taken over government last week.

"Mnangagwa is likely to be the acting president, unless the military stops him and decides they want the job. Technically, the VP becomes acting president briefly...but he is not in the country," said Matyszak.

Reports said that Mugabe's resignation brought an end to the impeachment proceedings brought by the ruling Zanu-PF party after its Central Committee voted to oust the nonagenarian as party leader and select Mnangagwa as his replacement.

Currently in exile, Mnangagwa served for decades as Mugabe's enforcer, with a reputation for being astute and ruthless, more feared than popular.

Source: News24

