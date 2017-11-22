21 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zimbabwe: 'Those Responsible for Zimbabwe Injustices Must Be Held Accountable'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Flickr
Emmerson Mnangagwa

Global human rights watchdog Amnesty International said Zimbabwe must renounce past abuses and transition to a new era, in which those who are responsible for past injustices must be held accountable.

The organisation's comments came after Robert Mugabe's resigned as Zimbabwean president on Tuesday.

"After more than three decades of violent repression, the way forward for the country is to renounce the abuses of the past and transition into a new era, where the rule of law is respected and those who are responsible for injustices are held to account," Salil Shetty, secretary general of Amnesty International said in a statement.

"During 37 years of President Mugabe's leadership, tens of thousands of people were tortured, forcibly disappeared or killed. President Mugabe condoned human rights violations, defended criminal actions of his officials and allowed a culture of impunity for grotesque crimes to thrive."

Shetty said that, although Zimbabwe invested heavily in social services in the early years of independence, much of this progress was wiped out by later events such as the Operation Murambatsvina - a forced evictions campaign of 2005, which destroyed the homes or livelihoods of 700 000 people.

"The people of Zimbabwe deserve better. The next generation of leaders must commit itself to upholding the constitution, living up to Zimbabwe's international human rights obligations and treating its people with dignity and justice."

Source: News24

More on This

This Is a Big Moment, Says Opposition MDC After Mugabe Steps Down

Zimbabwe's main opposition, the Movement for Democratic Change party, has described the resignation of long-time leader… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.