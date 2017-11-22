22 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Optimism as Secondary School Students Begin National Exams

By Jean d'Amour Mbonyinshuti

Candidates sitting Ordinary and Advanced Level national examinations have expressed optimism saying they had enough time to prepare and that the first day was promising.

The national exams for both levels of high school started Tuesday.

Emmanuel Iradukunda, from GS Remera Protestant, yesterday sat for Mathematics and Kinyarwanda papers. During an interview afterwards, he said the exams were fair.

"The exams were relatively simple because we had done most of the questions during class assessment and mocks. Comparatively, Mathematics was easier. I did my best and I am optimistic I will pass all the exams, my dream is to study science and become an engineer," he said.

Emelyne Niyomufasha, a senior six candidate in Mathematics, Chemistry and Biology (MCB) from Martyrs Secondary School in Remera, said she sat for Mathematics and Entrepreneurship on the first day but the former was hard.

"The math exam was hard compared to entrepreneurship but I did my best and look forward to good results. I hope I will be in university next year and I will in the next few years become a nurse," said Niyomufasha.

In total, 142,305 candidates are sitting secondary school exams this year, a 6 per cent increase from last year.

Girls dominate at both levels.

Some 98,268 candidates are sitting O-Level exams, up from 91,492 last year, while A-Level has 44,037 candidates, 23,536 of them girls. 41,719 candidates sat A-Level last year.

There are 858 examination centres countrywide.

Science candidates will also sit for practical exams and all the laboratory materials are available at the centres and students were prepared according to Michael Tusiime, the deputy director in charge of examinations and accreditation at Rwanda Education Board (REB).

Tusiime said that while the materials for practical courses are not enough at all the science schools, are allowed to use other school's laboratories.

Meanwhile, 22302 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) candidates also started national theory exams today, according to Workforce Development Authority (WDA).

The percentage of females is 45.02.

While launching the exams at national level at GS Remera Protestant, Isaac Munyakazi, the State Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, said he was optimistic exams will be done smoothly given that the candidates were prepared enough and invigilators trained.

"However, we can't be too sure and we call for calm, we will be vigilant and whoever will be caught in any sort malpractice will be punished according to the examinations regulations," he said.

Meanwhile, according to Rwanda Correctional Service, five juveniles in custody at the children detention facility in Nyagatare District are sitting O-Level examinations.

