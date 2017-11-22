Kenya: Actress Celina and Hubby Enjoy Honeymoon in Seychelles

Newly wed actress Catherine Kamau aka Celina and hubby Philip Karanja have shared their photos of their honeymoon in Seychelles.

Celina, who wedded in a black themed Windsor wedding on Friday shared her moments at Baie Lazare in Seychelles.

Her photo at a beach resort received over 10,000 likes and she deliberately locked comments from the honeymoon photos.

Her hubby, Philip, however, chose to use his honeymoon Insta moments to promote a television show he produces, Sue and Johnie.

