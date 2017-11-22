21 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Actress Celina and Hubby Enjoy Honeymoon in Seychelles

By Evelyne Musambi

Newly wed actress Catherine Kamau aka Celina and hubby Philip Karanja have shared their photos of their honeymoon in Seychelles.

Celina, who wedded in a black themed Windsor wedding on Friday shared her moments at Baie Lazare in Seychelles.

Her photo at a beach resort received over 10,000 likes and she deliberately locked comments from the honeymoon photos.

Her hubby, Philip, however, chose to use his honeymoon Insta moments to promote a television show he produces, Sue and Johnie.

💙💙💙

A post shared by Catherine Kamau -Karanja (@kate_actress) on Nov 20, 2017 at 3:06am PST

My 🍫 drop 💛

A post shared by Catherine Kamau -Karanja (@kate_actress) on Nov 20, 2017 at 6:14am PST

💚💚💚

A post shared by Catherine Kamau -Karanja (@kate_actress) on Nov 21, 2017 at 6:30am PST

