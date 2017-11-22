21 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Couple in Alleged Murder Suicide

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
(file photo)

Western Cape police have launched an investigation into the deaths of a husband and wife who were police officers after they were both found shot dead on Tuesday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the bodies of the officers were discovered in their Delft N2 Gateway residence.

"The circumstances surrounding an apparent murder and suicide of a married SAPS couple, both aged 38, are under investigation after their bodies were discovered".

He added that both held the rank of constable and were stationed at Cape Town central and Durbanville respectively.

Source: News24

South Africa

Governments Are Closing Down Space for Civil Society - Jay Naidoo

Currently a political and social activist, Jay Naidoo was a pioneering trade unionist who fought apartheid in South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.