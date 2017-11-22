Nigeria: 7 in 10 Nigerian Libyan Returnees Trafficked

Lagos — At least seven in 10 people-many of them Nigerians-who arrived on Italian shores this year from Libya were victims of human trafficking, according to the Migration Enlightenment Project Nigeria (MEPN), a German-based group campaigning against illegal migration.

The group has called on Nigeria to make tougher laws against human trafficking after the drowning deaths of 26 Nigerian women on the Mediterranean on November 5.

They were subsequently buried by the Italian government in the Italian city of Salerno amidst protest from the Federal Government which expressed shock over the burial.

About 2000 Nigerians stranded from Libya have been repatriated in the last two weeks.

More exercises are expected this week following increasing humanitarian crisis in the North African country.

The group in a statement by Kenneth Gbandi and Femi Awoniyi, co-project directors for the project urged Nigerian government to tackle the root of illegal migration which is human trafficking.

The statement said, "The latest events are a wake-up call to our governments to adopt policies to tackle the problem of human trafficking, which is being run by powerful cartels that have connections both in Nigeria and abroad."

"While unemployment and the desire to seek greener pastures abroad are some of the motivating factors leading young people to migrate irregularly, human traffickers, employing deception, play a major role in the ongoing crisis".

The group disclosed further that most of the trafficked victims are usually handed over to kidnappers who demand as much as $5000 from relatives of the victims in Nigeria and abroad.

"It's now time to enact tougher laws targeting people traffickers as their crime is akin to that of kidnappers in Nigeria. Perpetrators deserve to be sentenced to jail terms without the option of fine," it added.

It noted the current efforts of the Government of Edo State to legislate against human trafficking and praised Governor Godwin Obaseki for the initiative.