Photo: Al Jazeera English/Youtube

President Robert Mugabe speaking to the Zimbabwean nation on the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation's television channel.

Johannesburg — SOUTH Africa's opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has welcomed President Robert Mugabe's resignation, but immediately warned the nation not to dare give away their land to white people.

The militant South African opposition said any attempt to surrender the land to former colonisers would be huge betrayal to those that sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

"We call on Zimbabweans never to undo the land program or return the land to the white settler communities. This is one legacy of President Mugabe that must be advanced and protected at all costs. We say this because we know that some celebrate the resignation of President Mugabe with the hope that this important revolutionary gain will be undermined," said EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

He added: "It is the obligation of all Pan-Africanist to protect all the gains of decolonization in Zimbabwe."

The EFF said for whatever the country's weaknesses, the land reform in Zimbabwe should be credited to Mugabe's legacy that should be defended.

"Land must now be put to use to benefit the Zimbabwean people and economy and restore it as the bread-basket of the African continent," Ndlozi said.

The EFF urged the people of the world to accept the settlement reached by Mugabe and ZANU-PF which included full immunity for him and his family.

"This is a perfect outcome for peace and stability in Zimbabwe which will allow Zimbabweans to define a post-Mugabe era," Ndlozi said.

Also commenting on President Mugabe's demise, Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane, said Mugabe's resignation was the victory for the people of Zimbabwe whom the party said suffered greatly under the latter years of the veteran's reign.

"While Mugabe's resignation is the first step towards a new beginning for Zimbabwe, it is not the silver bullet that will fix the country. Mugabe may be gone, but the ruling ZANU-PF remains.

"As is the case with liberation movements across the continent, ZANU-PF has become nothing more than a patronage network engulfed in fighting over access to power and state resources for those who are politically connected," Maimane said.

The African National Congress (ANC) could not immediately comment at the time of going to press, but last week urged people of Zimbabwe to exercise their democratic right peacefully.