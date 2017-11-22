Rwanda to Host 7th Global Healthcare Summit

Rwanda is set to host the 7th edition of the World Healthcare Students Symposium (WHSS). The event is expected to attract over 3,000 students and professionals from around the world. The global summit that will run from November 24 to 26 will be centred on the neonatal care, professional ethics, and trauma treatment, among others, according to the organisers.

This year's theme is, "Towards the SDG Agenda 2030 - the role of a multidisciplinary health care approach".

Addressing a press conference at the University of Rwanda-Gikondo Campus last week, Geoffrey Beingana, a pharmacist and the coordinator of the WHSS summit said, Rwanda was chosen because the country has miraculously recovered from the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

He added that through the conference, experts and professionals in the health sector will be able to share with young practitioners and students about neonatal care or trauma treatment that will enrich their practice and expand their skills set.

According to Professor Nelson Ijumba, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Academic Affairs and Research, trauma treatment modules are among the topics that will be explored with assessment and treatment concepts of trauma-related disorders in a multicultural and multidisciplinary context.

Neonatal care is also among the subjects that will be addressed as well as challenges in resuscitation and essential care of newborn babies with recognised solutions being sought, according to Prof Ijumba.

"Students across the globe will be able to share in the Rwandan case and join Rwandan colleagues to study forms of trauma-informed care that is appropriate and important for all healthcare professionals," he added.

He added that this topic will be discussed by experienced trainers that will also provide training workshops for the Helping Babies Breathe (HBB) curriculum and case studies in American Academy of Pediatrics.

About 7th World Healthcare Students Symposium

The WHSS is a biennial global multidisciplinary summit that brings together healthcare students and professionals to learn, discuss and draw inspiration from eminent speakers, policymakers and renowned global health leaders. It provides a unique platform for participants to debate, builds international networks and friendships, and develop collaborative and innovative solutions.