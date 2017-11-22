Zimbabwe: Tekno Show Postponed

The much anticipated show featuring Nigerian contemporary musician, Tekno which had been scheduled for Friday the 24th of November has been postponed to February next year, the organizers, TripLife Entertainment have said.

According to a press release from TripLife Entertainment, the postponement was due to unforeseen circumstances.

"Fellow Zimbabweans, due to unforeseen circumstances we have been forced by mutual consent with the artist Tekno and other artists on the bill to move the show initially slated for Alexandra Sports Club on Friday November 24 2017 to another date,

"While we had been adequately covered for the weather factor, other electrical logistics to ensure the smooth running of the event without projected rain being an impediment have risen," reads the statement.

TripLife Entertainment went on to state that the Rara hitmaker agreed on moving the date promising that the show will now be a valentine's day treat.

"The artist has agreed to move the event to a later date when indoors venue has been secured to ensure a smooth, unhindered and safe event,

"In that spirit the show will adopt a Valentine's theme and will therefore be held on February 16 2018 at the Harare International Conference Centre,

"This is the earliest convenience that the main artiste Tekno can be available," read the statement.