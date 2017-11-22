Rwanda: APR, Police FC Clash in Battle for Top Spot

It will be a clash of men in uniform when Police FC host Azam Rwanda Premier League leaders APR at Kicukiro Stadium today afternoon.

Innocent Seninga's Police FC are in fourth place with 10 points, three behind their opponents, but victory for Police would see them swap positions with APR, who have played one game more.

Police, who drew the last game against Miroplast at Mironko Stadium, will be looking to win the game to remain in contention for the title while the army side which came from behind to beat Kirehe 2-1 last Saturday doesn't want any slip up.

Seninga was brought in to win the league and the club has signed players he needs to challenge the usual suspects APR and Rayon Sports.

"We have prepared well to win the game. APR are three points ahead of us and it is a chance for us to close that gap, so we must avoid making mistakes," Seninga said on Tuesday.

He added that it will be a tough game but "we are here to challenge against big teams. We are more than ready, it is always hard to play against APR, but we have to be ready for the challenge."

APR's Jimmy Mulisa says his team will be out to preserve their impressive record against Police.

"We have to be at our best in all games, we have more stability in the team than we were last season, we are very hungry to win and we are looking forward to win against Police. Police is a very good team with good players and good coach, but we want to challenge them," Mulisa said.

Like his counterpart, Mulisa admits that, "It will be tough for sure because they will be looking to win as they want to close the gap but we have a good record against them."

APR will be without right-back Fitina Ombolenga who is on suspension, which means Mulisa is likely to move Denis Rukundo from left to right and team captain Albert Ngabo to the left of the defence.

In other matches, second-placed SC Kiyovu, who are one point behind APR, will be away to Sunrise FC seeking to win and hope that the leaders drop points.

Andre Casa Mbungo's side are on the back of three consecutive wins and he will particularly be looking to do one over his former employers-Mbungo was in charge of the Nyagatare-based club for the last six months of last season.

Kiyovu beat Espoir FC 2-0 in their last outing, while Alphonse Gatera's Sunrise FC lost a five-goal thriller 3-2 against third-placed AS Kigali on Sunday.

Eric Nshimimyimana's AS Kigali travel to Rubavu to take on Marines FC at Umuganda Stadium-the hosts are fresh from winning the Rubavu derby 1-0 against Etincelles, who will host Musanze FC on Thursday.

Sixth-placed Mukura Victory Sports, who drew goalless against Rayon Sports on Sunday, are at home to bottom side Miroplast FC at Huye Stadium on Wednesday, while the game between the champions Rayon Sports and Amgaju FC has been postponed.

Today

Police FC Vs APR FC 3:30

Gicumbi FCVs Kirehe FC

Marines FC Vs AS Kigali

Sunrise FC Vs SC Kiyovu

Mukura Vs Miroplast

Thursday

Etincelles Vs Musanze FC 3:30