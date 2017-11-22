21 November 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari - Liberian Political Crisis Will Be Resolved Constitutionally

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Boakai Fofana/allAfrica
Traders in Monrovia.
By Isiaka Wakili

President Muhammadu Buhari says the current political challenge in Liberia will be resolved constitutionally, urging all parties to exercise patience while waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying this on Tuesday while receiving Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who is the current chairman of ECOWA.

Shehu said Buhari expressed hope that the outcome of the country's Supreme Court verdict would be acceptable to all in order to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

On the political situation in Guinea Bissau, Buhari was said to have told the ECOWAS chairman that the leading political actors in the country should agree to a resolution and a transition that would pave way for elections in the country in 2018.

Shehu quoted the ECOWAS chairman as saying he had to meet with Buhari on a number of challenges facing the West African region, and seek his counsel on the best way to resolve the issues.

Gnassingbe said they reviewed the political situations in Liberia, Guinea Bissau and Togo, and also talked about the ongoing reform in ECOWAS.

The Togolese leader said he and Buhari were both satisfied with the progress made so far in implementing the reform in the regional body, expressing support for the rules and regulations endorsed by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers as guide for the selection of leaders of the ECOWAS Commission.

Nigeria

Army Orders All Personnel to Learn Igbo, Hausa, Yoruba Before 2019

The Nigerian Army has directed all its officers and men to immediately commence the learning of the three major Nigerian… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.