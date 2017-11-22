President Muhammadu Buhari says the current political challenge in Liberia will be resolved constitutionally, urging all parties to exercise patience while waiting for the verdict of the Supreme Court.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, in a statement, quoted Buhari as saying this on Tuesday while receiving Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe, who is the current chairman of ECOWA.

Shehu said Buhari expressed hope that the outcome of the country's Supreme Court verdict would be acceptable to all in order to ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

On the political situation in Guinea Bissau, Buhari was said to have told the ECOWAS chairman that the leading political actors in the country should agree to a resolution and a transition that would pave way for elections in the country in 2018.

Shehu quoted the ECOWAS chairman as saying he had to meet with Buhari on a number of challenges facing the West African region, and seek his counsel on the best way to resolve the issues.

Gnassingbe said they reviewed the political situations in Liberia, Guinea Bissau and Togo, and also talked about the ongoing reform in ECOWAS.

The Togolese leader said he and Buhari were both satisfied with the progress made so far in implementing the reform in the regional body, expressing support for the rules and regulations endorsed by the ECOWAS Council of Ministers as guide for the selection of leaders of the ECOWAS Commission.