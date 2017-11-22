Nigeria: I Am Determined to Give Nigerians Free, Fair Election - Buhari

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commended the people of Anambra State, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of last Saturday's governorship election in the state.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, quoted the president as saying, "The processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome, have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits.

"This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing."

Adesina said Buhari particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as "heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation's democracy."

President Buhari, the statement noted, urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

The president, while congratulating Governor Willie Obiano on his re-election, urged him to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority of votes in his favour.