Kenya: Health Sector Rated at 56% By Vision 2030 Implementers

Nairobi — The health sector has been rated at 56 per cent success while the environment, water and sanitation pillar has been rated at 49 per cent, according to implementers of Vision 2030.

Globally there is an improvement from number 117 out 134 countries in 2009 to number 101 out of 140 countries in 2016.

According to the Director of Public Health, Kepha Ombacha, Kenya is not yet globally competitive in the health sector but it can be enhanced and improved if county governments take responsibility.

"The counties get money as a bloc. It is the county that is supposed to unpack the bloc money into priority programs within the county because as we are aware in the health sector, all counties do not have the same problem; there is diversity in problems and issues in counties which ought to be dealt with differently," said Ombacha.

Ombacha said that HIV prevalence and increase in disease burden has continued to derail efforts by the government to achieving high quality life, but there has been improvement in eradicating malaria and tuberculosis.

The Director General of the vision 2030 delivery Secretariat Julius Muia has said that Vision 2030 will be realised if the health sector is well looked at, saying poor health is the biggest contributor to poverty.

"Poor health translates to poverty hence we should specifically focus on vulnerable groups," said Muia.

Muia stated that through Vision 2030, affordable access to health care for all will come through the provision of a robust health infrastructure network around the country, improving the quality of health service delivery to the highest standards for all the Kenyans through enhanced partnerships with the private sector as well as providing access to those excluded from health care for financial or other reasons.

Health, Environment, Water and Sanitation are under the social pillar in Kenya's Vision 2030.

Vision 2030 hopes to achieve this through giving priority to such key areas as preventive care at a community as well as household levels, through a decentralized national health-care system to all the counties.

After the promulgation of the new Constitution, most sectors were devolved among them, the health sector.

Currently, there is devolution of funds as well as decision-making processes to the counties and the Ministry of Health will now concentrate on policy and research issues.

The objective of the pillar is investing in the people of Kenya in order to improve the quality of life for all Kenyans by targeting a cross-section of human and social welfare projects and programs, specifically gender, children and social development.

In the health sector there are several flagship projects which include rehabilitation of health facilities, and channelling funds directly to health facilities among others.