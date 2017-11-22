South Africa: Zuma No Longer Going to Zimbabwe

President Jacob Zuma will no longer be travelling to Zimbabwe on Wednesday, in the wake of the resignation of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe.

"President Jacob Zuma will no longer travel to Harare in the Republic of Zimbabwe... on Wednesday 22 November 2017," the Presidency said in a statement.

"The SADC Organ Troika Plus SADC Chairperson Summit that met in Angola today [Tuesday], 21 November 2017, had taken a decision that the SADC Chairperson, President Zuma and the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, President Joao Lourenco of Angola should travel to Zimbabwe to assess the situation on behalf of SADC.

"The visit has now been postponed until further notice."

News24