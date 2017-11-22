Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Letter in Full

Wild celebrations erupted in Zimbabwe's capital Harare and across the country as news was broadcast that President Robert #Mugabe had tendered his resignation. Speaker of Parliament Adv Jacob Mudenda read out Mugabe's resignation letter, at a special session sitting to impeach Mugabe. Here is the transcript of Mugabe's letter of resignation in full.

Mugabe's resignation letter was announced as parliament launched proceedings to impeach the 93-year-old president, who has been at the helm for 37-years

Below is the transcript of Mugabe's letter of resignation, which was read by Adv Mudenda:

21 November 2017

The Honourable Jacob Mudenda

Notice of resignation as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

In terms of the provisions of Section 96, Sub-Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, amendment number 20, 2013.

Following my verbal communication with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at 13:53 hours, 21st November, 2017 intimating my intention to resign as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, hereby formally tender my resignation as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability.

Kindly give public notice of my resignation as soon as possible as required by Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Yours faithfully,

Robert Gabriel Mugabe, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.