22 November 2017

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe's Resignation Letter in Full

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: Celebrations in Zimbabwe as Mugabe Resigns
By This Is Africa

Wild celebrations erupted in Zimbabwe's capital Harare and across the country as news was broadcast that President Robert #Mugabe had tendered his resignation. Speaker of Parliament Adv Jacob Mudenda read out Mugabe's resignation letter, at a special session sitting to impeach Mugabe. Here is the transcript of Mugabe's letter of resignation in full.

President Robert Mugabe's resignation letter was read out by Zimbabwe parliamentary Speaker Adv Jacob Mudenda to lawmakers gathered at a special session held at the Harare International Conference Center.

Mugabe's resignation letter was announced as parliament launched proceedings to impeach the 93-year-old president, who has been at the helm for 37-years

Below is the transcript of Mugabe's letter of resignation, which was read by Adv Mudenda:

21 November 2017

The Honourable Jacob Mudenda

Notice of resignation as President of the Republic of Zimbabwe

In terms of the provisions of Section 96, Sub-Section 1, of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, amendment number 20, 2013.

Following my verbal communication with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Advocate Jacob Mudenda at 13:53 hours, 21st November, 2017 intimating my intention to resign as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, I, Robert Gabriel Mugabe, in terms of Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, hereby formally tender my resignation as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe with immediate effect.

My decision to resign is voluntary on my part and arises from my concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability.

Kindly give public notice of my resignation as soon as possible as required by Section 96, Sub-Section 1 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe.

Yours faithfully,

Robert Gabriel Mugabe, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

More on This

The Rise and Fall of Grace Mugabe

WHEN President Robert Mugabe exchanged nuptials with Grace Marufu amid pomp and fanfare in August 1996, few would have… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.