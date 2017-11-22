Kenya: Chairman Rachier Presents Injured Player With Top Award

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier on Tuesday led members of his technical staff to defender Karim Nizigiyimana's house to present him with the 2017 SportPesa Premier League trophy and his personal medal.

The Burundian right back was at his Nairobi West home recuperating from an ankle injury.

"As a result of the deplorable state of Thika Stadium, our player was very badly injured two minutes into the match. We've through our own efforts taken him for surgery and he is in the process of recovery.

"It's because of the injury that he missed the coronation. He remains our player no matter how long he will take to recover. We shall be paying his full salary and also make sure he is well maintained," Mr Rachier said.

The player had missed the last five games of the season.

LEAGUE

The 28-year-old underwent an operation that locked him out of the party as the team received their unprecedented 16th title over the weekend in Kisumu.

Karim, who was acquired from Rwandan side Rayon Sports on January 2015, was humbled by the gesture.

"We can make it to group stages this time with proper preparations. I am grateful to the technical bench for their work in making sure we win the league, my second in my three-year spell at Gor," he told Nation.

Karim has a wife and two-month-old son.

Some of those who joined chairman Rachier were coach Dylan Kerr, his assistant Zedekiah Zico Otieno and team manager Jolawi Obondo, who wished the 2015 defender of the year a quick recovery.