22 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Calls for Public Restraint As Mugabe Quits

DEFENCE forces chief General Constantino Chiwenga called Tuesday for "maximum restraint" and law and order to be upheld after Robert Mugabe's resignation sparked wild celebrations and plunged the country into uncertainty.

"Against the backdrop of the latest developments in our country, your defence and security services would want to appeal to all Zimbabweans across the political divide to exercise maximum restraint and observe law and order to the fullest," Chiwenga said at a press briefing.

The general led the intervention which led to the ouster of Mugabe after 37 years in power and repeatedly insisted that the military operation was not a coup.

An army spokesman said the defence forces were only targeting criminal elements around the 93-year-old Mugabe in order to bring them to book.

However, it remained unclear after Mugabe's surprise resignation whether the claimed "criminals" had been apprehended.

Meanwhile countries such as France, the United Kingdom and the United States cautiously welcomed Mugabe's fall after a week-long drama which grabbed global attention.

The US State Department spokeswoman called the resignation "a historic opportunity, a historic moment for the people of Zimbabwe... to put an end to Zimbabwe isolation" adding that "the future of Zimbabwe will have to be decided by the people of Zimbabwe".

The US embassy in Harare said: "Whatever short-term arrangements the government may establish, the path forward must lead to free, fair and inclusive elections."

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: "We welcome this decision (by Mugabe) which must open the way for a peaceful political transition, respecting the legitimate aspirations of the people of Zimbabwe."

