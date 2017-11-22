In a rare development, local athletics enthusiasts are in a major treat this weekend when the National Stadium hosts a special national championship for female runners.

In the recent past, athletics (for women) has taken a retrogressive step in the country mainly due lack of sponsorship.

This has compelled Athletics Tanzania (AT) to organise a special championship on Saturday and Sunday in the city.

According to AT assistant secretary general, Ombeni Zavalla, 14 regions have so far confirmed their participation in the championship.

Zavalla named the regions as Morogoro, Manyara. Ruvuma, Singida, Simiyu, Arusha and hosts Dar es Salaam.

Also on the list are Mara, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Kigoma, Tanga, Iringa and Zanzibar's Kusini Unguja.

"The championship is exclusively for female runners and has been organised purposely to select runners who will represent Tanzania in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan," she said.

Zavalla admitted that, in the recent years, women have been lagging behind in the sport.

The championship has been organised by the AT under the auspices of the government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica).

She said the regions will field five runners each in the championship.