21 November 2017

Iwacu (Bujumbura)

Burundi: Evicted Families From Gasenyi Demand to Be Compensated

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lorraine Josiane Manishatse

This 21 November, around 40 families evicted from their plots in Gasenyi area of Mutimbuzi Commune in Bujumbura where the presidential palace is being built, have staged a sit-in before the Ministry of Environment's office. They claim compensation.

"We held a sit-in in front of the office of the Ministry of the Environment because the minister has recently declared that we would be compensated within two weeks," says a woman met at the Ministry's office. She says the family that welcomed her family chased them away later thinking she received compensation.

She says she will stay there until her problem is solved though the hopes are not high. "Whenever we ask the answer to our question, they either tell us the minister will solve it or that our case has been brought to the court. So, we have no information about what's going on, "she says.

Another woman whose house was destroyed says the ministry should not tell them that their case is in court since they didn't lodge a complaint to justice. "We are confused," she says. This woman of three children says her family has been living a difficult life since their home was destroyed. "We are leading a miserable life. It's been eight months we do not have a house. We are sheltered by another family, "she says.

She calls on the President of the Republic to help them. "I know he understands our sufferings. Every father knows how hard it is being homeless with children, "she says.

On 31 October, the Minister of Environment, Célestin Ndayizeye announced that the families evicted from their plots would be compensated within two weeks. "Their compensation has been given. We consulted with the Minister of Finance about the payment of their compensation," said Minister of Environment. He also said the Minister has set up a commission to identify those who will receive compensation.

On 11 April, a bulldozer destroyed 23 houses built in the 40 ha of the site of the presidential palace under construction in Gasenyi I of Mutimbuzi commune in Bujumbura province.

Burundi

'A Child-a Roof, Far From Being Reality in Burundi' Says Activist

The number of street children in different cities of Burundi grows day by day. Children's rights activist asks for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Iwacu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.