Burundi: Evicted Families From Gasenyi Demand to Be Compensated

This 21 November, around 40 families evicted from their plots in Gasenyi area of Mutimbuzi Commune in Bujumbura where the presidential palace is being built, have staged a sit-in before the Ministry of Environment's office. They claim compensation.

"We held a sit-in in front of the office of the Ministry of the Environment because the minister has recently declared that we would be compensated within two weeks," says a woman met at the Ministry's office. She says the family that welcomed her family chased them away later thinking she received compensation.

She says she will stay there until her problem is solved though the hopes are not high. "Whenever we ask the answer to our question, they either tell us the minister will solve it or that our case has been brought to the court. So, we have no information about what's going on, "she says.

Another woman whose house was destroyed says the ministry should not tell them that their case is in court since they didn't lodge a complaint to justice. "We are confused," she says. This woman of three children says her family has been living a difficult life since their home was destroyed. "We are leading a miserable life. It's been eight months we do not have a house. We are sheltered by another family, "she says.

She calls on the President of the Republic to help them. "I know he understands our sufferings. Every father knows how hard it is being homeless with children, "she says.

On 31 October, the Minister of Environment, Célestin Ndayizeye announced that the families evicted from their plots would be compensated within two weeks. "Their compensation has been given. We consulted with the Minister of Finance about the payment of their compensation," said Minister of Environment. He also said the Minister has set up a commission to identify those who will receive compensation.

On 11 April, a bulldozer destroyed 23 houses built in the 40 ha of the site of the presidential palace under construction in Gasenyi I of Mutimbuzi commune in Bujumbura province.