Somalia: Somaliland Elects Muse Bihi As the New President

The Electoral commision of Somaliland (NEC) has announced that Muse Bihi Abdi, a candidate from the ruling Kulmiye party as the new President of the self-proclaimed state.

Muuse received 55.19% of the vote, while his closest competitor Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Iro garnered 40.73%, Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday in Hargeisa.

Faysal Ali Warabe of UCID candidate won 4.7% of votes. Iro, a candidate from Wadani political party said his party will not accept the results, noting the election was rigged.

Last week, nearly 700,000 people in Somaliland cast their to elect a new president.