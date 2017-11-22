21 November 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Somaliland Elects Muse Bihi As the New President

Tagged:

More on This

Photo: Africa Media Agency
Somaliland celebrating (file photo).

The Electoral commision of Somaliland (NEC) has announced that Muse Bihi Abdi, a candidate from the ruling Kulmiye party as the new President of the self-proclaimed state.

Muuse received 55.19% of the vote, while his closest competitor Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Iro garnered 40.73%, Electoral Commission announced on Tuesday in Hargeisa.

Faysal Ali Warabe of UCID candidate won 4.7% of votes. Iro, a candidate from Wadani political party said his party will not accept the results, noting the election was rigged.

Last week, nearly 700,000 people in Somaliland cast their to elect a new president.

Somalia

Somaliland Ruling Party Candidate Bihi Wins Election

Ruling party candidate Muse Bihi Abdi has been declared the winner of the presidential election in the breakaway… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.