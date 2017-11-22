Gambia: AG to Justify Retention of False Publications, Broadcasting Laws

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice Aboubacarr Tambadou, is expected to justify the State's stance on retaining the law on false publication and broadcasting on Wednesday, November 22nd, at the Supreme Court, according to GPU President, Bai Emil Touray.

He said by extension, the Supreme Court will hear arguments from both the GPU's lawyer Hawa Sisay-Sabally and Attorney General Aboubacarr Tambadou on whether or not the laws on sedition, criminal defamation, false publication and broadcasting and false publication on the internet, are Constitutional or otherwise.

"The State has conceded to GPU's application that all these laws except the one on false publication and broadcasting are unconstitutional. The minister of Justice is to adduce cogent reasons on why the State thinks these laws are unconstitutional," he said. Touray added that AG Tambadou will also provide reasons on why the State thinks the law on False Publication and Broadcasting, should be retained in the Criminal Code.

This matter was supposed to proceed on the 15th of November 2017. However, it could not hold due to the absence of the Attorney General who was away and wants to be present physically.

The GPU has sued the Gambia government since 2014 for the superior court to declare sedition, false news and criminal defamation laws unconstitutional.