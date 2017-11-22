Residents of the Epukiro and Aminuis constituencies in the Omaheke region are complaining about poor service from the police.

They claim that police stations in the constituencies only operate from 08h00 to 17h00 and are closed over weekends.

Epukiro constituency councillor Cornelius Vejama Kanguatjivi told Nampa yesterday that a few months ago a San woman from the Otumbonde village was brutally assaulted by her Angolan lover.

The matter was allegedly reported to the police at Epukiro 3, also known as Omauezonjanda, but the officers reacted slowly and later said there were no vehicles available at the time.

"I had to release a vehicle from the constituency office and when the suspect heard the police were on their way to Otumbonde, he fled and he has not been arrested to date," said Kanguatjivi.

Councillor of the Aminuis constituency, Peter Kazongominja said he reported a missing person to the Aminuis police and was also told that there was no vehicle available.

"The community did all they could to find a car, but then the police officers were not available and their phones were allegedly off," Kazongominja told this agency.

He said the constituency leadership will be meeting the police regional commander, commissioner Josephat Abel tomorrow at Onderombapa to discuss the problems.

Spokesperson of the police, deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi acknowledged having been informed about the problem, and said he requested the councillors to put their complaints in writing, which they promised to do.

Similar problems have been reported by residents of Oshifo in the Ruacana constituency, who said they do not get assistance from police there.

- Nampa