Gambia: Nigerian Air Force Personnel Visit GAF

Thirteen members of the Nigerian Air Force War College Course, visited the Gambia Armed Forces on 19th November 2017, marking their first visit to the country since the establishment of the new democracy.

The visit is aimed at facilitating interaction between the two-Armed Forces and it is also in pursuance of deepening the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Gambia. The Nigerian senior officers were received by Deputy Chief of Defence Staff at Defence Headquarters in Banjul, where they had a close door discussion with the deputy CDS.

Speaking to this reporter, MC Nauji, the Nigerian Air Force War College Commodore in a short remark, said their mission in the country was a study tour; that it is part of the College Academy's curriculum. He said the focus of the tour is military matters, nation building and national development."Without peace there can't be development. Without security there can't be development. And this makes the Armed Forces key to peace and security. The Armed Forces have expertise on some special things they do which could contribute to development of a nation. We have such in Nigeria and other countries. We've come to Gambia to see how GAF is contributing to nation building," he said.

He continued: "our military to military collaboration is an important part of the engagement to peace and development. This is my first visit to Gambia and we will continue to build the relationship between our two countries."