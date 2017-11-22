Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir, will leave Wednesday for the Republic of Russia in an official visit during which he will have talks President Vladimir Putin Thursday in Sochi city on the bilateral Sudanese - Russian relations.

A statement issued by the office of the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed out that the talks between the two sides will include ways to bolster the bilateral relations and the cooperation between Sudan and Russia in the political, economic and military fields as well as the current regional and international developments and means to strengthen the cooperation at the level of international organizations.

The statement stated that President Al-Bashir will meet in Moscow on November 24 with the Russian Prime Minister, Dmitry Medvedev, to discuss ways of consolidating the bilateral relations, especially in the economic, peaceful use of nuclear power, increasing the commercial exchange balance and encouraging the investment, especially with regard to opening the Russian market for the Sudanese agricultural products and attraction of the Russian companies to operate in the fields of mining, transport, power and infrastructures in Sudan.

The Foreign Ministry's statement announced that the President of the Republic will witness with the Russian Prime Minister the signing of a number of cooperation agreements and contracts with a number of Russian companies for exploration of gold and oil at new blocks in Sudan.

The President of the Republic will be accompanied during his visit to Russia with a number of ministers and senior officials.

The statement has affirmed Sudan appreciation of the progressing relations with the Republic of Russia and regard the visit of President Al-Bashir to Russia as a qualitative progress in the bilateral relations toward boosting the mutual political understanding and the economic partnerships and reviewing the common international and regional issues, including establishment of a just world system for realizing international security and peace.