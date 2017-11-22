21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: 10th Islamic Conference Launched in Khartoum

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The 10th Islamic Conference has launched, Tuesday, in Khartoum under the motto (Towards Sustainable Cultural Development for Future States), with the participation of 40 countries and 9 international organizations.

The federal Culture Minister, al- Tayeb Hassan Badawi, noted in the opening of the conference that the conference coincides with conclusion of project of Sinnar capital of Islamic Culture for the year 2017, indicating the Sudan's land of civilization, culture and the diversity of culture and civilizations.

He asserted that the conference will discuss the cultural strategy of the Islamic world, and the development indicators, lauding efforts of the minister of culture and heritage of the the Sultanate of Oman during the past two years, pointing t the deeply rooted Islamic civilization.

The Minister of Culture has commended the state's leaderships to the projects of Sinnar which has great effects on the project's success, referring to the efforts of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - ISESCO in the support and sponsorship for the Sinnar projects which has created peaceful coexistence in a coherent community.

Sudan

'Sudanese Pound Could Fall Below SDG 50 to the U.S. Dollar" - Economist

Economists and academics have strongly criticised the Sudanese government's tough measures to counter the collapse of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.