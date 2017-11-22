Sudan: 10th Islamic Conference Launched in Khartoum

Khartoum — The 10th Islamic Conference has launched, Tuesday, in Khartoum under the motto (Towards Sustainable Cultural Development for Future States), with the participation of 40 countries and 9 international organizations.

The federal Culture Minister, al- Tayeb Hassan Badawi, noted in the opening of the conference that the conference coincides with conclusion of project of Sinnar capital of Islamic Culture for the year 2017, indicating the Sudan's land of civilization, culture and the diversity of culture and civilizations.

He asserted that the conference will discuss the cultural strategy of the Islamic world, and the development indicators, lauding efforts of the minister of culture and heritage of the the Sultanate of Oman during the past two years, pointing t the deeply rooted Islamic civilization.

The Minister of Culture has commended the state's leaderships to the projects of Sinnar which has great effects on the project's success, referring to the efforts of the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - ISESCO in the support and sponsorship for the Sinnar projects which has created peaceful coexistence in a coherent community.