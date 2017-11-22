Sudan: Al - Bashir - Celebration of Islamic Capitals Important for Correction of Concepts and Wrong Approaches That Lead to Extremisms

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir underscored that the celebration of the Islamic capitals, presented by the project of Sinnar capital of the Islamic culture, is important for the correction of the concepts, the wrong religious intellectual approaches and , wrong education that lead to the increase of the Islamophobia.

He reiterated that the celebration of Sinnar as capital for the Islamic culture for the Hejeri year 1438, and 2017 is a good opportunity for the enhancement of the cooperation and partnership between the Sudan and the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC.

During his address, Tuesday, at the Friendship Hall to the opening sitting of the 10 th Islamic conference of the ministers of culture, organized by the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - ISESCO, the General Secretariat of the OIC, with coordination with federal Ministry of Culture during the period 21-23 of current November, under the motto (towards sustainable cultural development for the cities of the Islamic world), with the participation of the culture ministers of the member states, number of experts, and persons concerned with the Islamic action.

The President of the Republic has welcomed in his address the guests, participants at the conference for selecting Khartoum for holding the 10 conference, on which he said, great hopes for restoration of the scientific and cultural leadership depends on.

He expressed happiness for their participation of the conclusion of the project of Sinnar capital for the Islamic culture for the year 2017, taking the success of the project and opportunity for the economic, social and cultural renaissance that human is its core.

President al- Bashir has commended efforts of dr. Abdul Aziz al-Teuajri, the Director General of the ISESCO and his wise leadership to the organization, and his role in gathering of the Islamic nation, and preservation of its heritage.

He added that Sinnar represents one of the circles of the series of the Sudanese great glories that extend to thousands years in Kerma, Kush, Marawi, Nubatia, Maqra and Alawah, and to the west, north and south of it.

He noted that the celebration of Sinnar represents the celebration of the all the Sudanese great cities of al- Fashir, Sawakin, Shandi, Doungula, Barbar, Halfyait al-Moulok , Omdurman and others, stressing that the celebrations will continue "for we believe that national renaissance will not be realized without a comprehensive cultural, intellectual and scientific renaissance", he indicated.

President al-Bashir said that the Kingdom of Sinnar has ruled the country for more than three centuries in a confederation rule based on the principle of managing diversity and multiculturalism, calling for the adoption of this experiment and its revival, especially that the country is seeking to build a national unity based on these principles that would establish bases for political stability that is based on parties mature practices, ruled by forgiveness, and the spread of the culture of moderation in the Arab, and African regions and in the entire world.

The President of the Republic has concluded his address to the opening sitting of the 10 Islamic Conference with the appreciation of the idea of cultural capitals, the First Vice President who was worthy and his assistants in the higher committee and supervision, expressing hope for the success of the conference for the promotion of cultural work in the Islamic world.