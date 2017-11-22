21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Permanent Sudan Envoy to Geneva Delivers African Group Statement At UNCTAD

Khartoum — The Sudan Permanent Representative to Geneva Ambassador Dr. Mustafa Osman Ismail has delivered the statement of the African Group at the meeting of the UNCTAD Investment Committee Tuesday, which was devoted to the review of investment policies in the Gambia.

The statement praised the role and investment policies of the UNCTAD in supporting the efforts of countries in the development of investment and achievement of the sustainable development agenda, stressing that the recommendations made would help Gambia in creating favourable investment climate and attracting foreign investment to realize development and leave the status of the least developed countries, urging the UNCTAD to provide more assistance to Gambia to ensure full implementation of the recommendations.

The Gambian Minister of Trade and Industry and Deputy Director of the Bureau of Foreign Investment Affairs of the United States also addressed meeting as well as a number of representatives of international organizations and member states at the UNCTAD.

It is worth mentioning that the Sudan Mission in Geneva and UNCTAD are currently arranging an investment forum for the Sudan at the beginning of 2018 in Geneva, with the participation of the relevant ministries and the private sector from the Sudan as well as the African, Arab and Swiss Chambers of Commerce, beside the Swiss businessmen, investors and companies.

The forum organization comes within the framework of the mission's plan following the lifting of US sanctions on Sudan.

