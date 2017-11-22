Sudan: Al-Mirghani Affirms Firmness of Sudanese-Eritrean Relations

Khartoum — The First Assistance of the President of the Republic, Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani has affirmed the strong the deeply rooted- relations between Sudan and Eritrea, affirming Sudan's keenness to strengthen them for the interest of the people of the two countries.

Al-Mirghani who received, Tuesday, at the Republican Palace, the Eritrean Ambassador to Khartoum has reviewed with him means for developing the bilateral relations with special emphasis on economic, intellectual and cultural sides.

The meeting assured the necessity for exchange of visits between the officials in the two countries, at all levels, to develop cooperation and coordination in regional and international issues of common interest.