21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Finance Ministry's Accounts Chamber's Delegation Visits North Kordofan

Al-Obied — The Audit Chamber of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning has organized an educative program for the leaderships of the financial and accounting work in the North Kordofan State on the two projects of the Unified Accounting System and the transformation from monetary to accrual basis, in the presence of the State Minister of Finance and Economy Maria Al-Amin.

The delegation of the Audit Chamber extended briefing on the stages of the two projects and the possibility of implementing them in 2020 in order to achieve transparency, standardization of terms, make information and financial indicators available as well as attraction of investment and raising funds through international economic and financial institutions.

The State of North Kordofan's Finance Minister praised endeavors of the Federal Ministry of Finance in the development of financial and accounting work to achieve financial governance, stressing the importance of training before the implementation of the two projects. She emphasized the stance of her ministry with the Federal Finance Ministry in all programs that will develop financial and economic work.

