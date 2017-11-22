21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Assistant of the President Appreciates Firmness of Sudanese - Eritrean Relations

Khartoum — The First Assistant of the President of the Republic, Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Mirghani, has lauded firmness of the relations between Sudan and Eritrea and affirmed the keenness of Sudan to strengthen further the bilateral relations for the interest of the two nations.

This came when he received Tuesday at the Republican Palace the Ambassador of Eritrea to Sudan, Idris Ibrahim.

The meeting has reviewed means of consolidating the Sudanese - Eritrean relations, especially in the economic, thought and cultural fields.

The meeting also underscored the importance of the exchange of visits between the officials in the two countries and the coordination in the issues of mutual concern at the regional and international levels.

