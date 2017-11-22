Sudan: Delegation of Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — The delegation of the Arab Union for Investment and Real Estate Development, headed by Dr. Al- Sheikh Ahmed Al-Suwaidin, concluded a three-day visit to the country on Tuesday.

The Secretary-General of the National Housing and Development Fund, Dr. Gholamuddin Osman held deliberative meeting with the delegation at Al-Salam Rotana Hotel on the outcome of the visit.

The two sides hailed the good results of the visit and expressed their appreciation to the President of the Republic for receiving the members of the delegation and the decisions and directives he issued to impulse the efforts of joint Arab action in the field of investment, real estate and industrial development, which included the consent of hosting the Arab Conference in this regard and granting of a piece of land for the Union to build its headquarters as the Sudan became the headquarters of the Union, in addition to the approval of the establishment of an Arab company for investment and real estate development and renovation of the Real Estate Bank and renaming it the Housing Bank.

The two sides also praised the meetings held with the relevant ministries and the employers' union, stressing their commitment to work together to implement the directives of the President of the Republic and to seek to mobilize all the institutions in the public and private sectors in Sudan and Arab countries for the success of the Arab Conference for Investment and Real Estate Development, which is scheduled to be held in Khartoum next February with participation of the relevant Arab ministries, companies and institutions.

The chance will be opened for the non-Arab real estate activists to participate in the conference.