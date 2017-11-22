Sudan: OIC Calls for Protection of Islamic Archaeological Sites in Palestinian Territories

Khartoum — The representative of the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation OIC, ambassador Hisham Yousif, has called on the Islamic states on the necessity of protection of the Islamic civilization heritage, and the archaeological site in the Palestinian lands from targeting and illegal destruction, calling on the international community for concerting efforts for the protection of the Islamic culture in the Palestinian territories.

During his address, Tuesday, to the opening sitting of the 10 th Islamic Conference for the culture ministers of the Islamic states, he noted that the conference enhances ties of communication between the Islamic states.

He pointed to the combat of extremism, ignorance and terrorism, are the challenges that face the Islamic world, stressing necessity to establish the state of law, empowering the youths and protect them from extremism and negative thoughts.

He stressed that the conference is an opportunity for the enhancement of the cultural communication on face of the internal and foreign challenge.

He commended efforts of the Oman sultanate in hosting the previous conference, lauding the Sudan's efforts for the preservation of the cultural diversity and the Islamic heritage, pointing out the Sudan role in making the cultural and civilization storage as a bridge of communication between the African Arabic worlds.