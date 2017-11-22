21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ibrahim Mahmoud Informed On Plans and Programs of Students Union

Khartoum — Assistant of the President of the Republic, Engineer Ibrahim Mahmoud Hamid, received in his office at the Republican Palace Tuesday the Chairman of the General Students Union, Engineer Ammar Ala-Eddin, and assured the Presidency support to the projects and programs of the union.

In a press statement after the meeting, the union's Chairman said that the meeting has discussed the inclusive plan of the General Students' Union for the coming stage.

He reiterated the union's keenness to continue implementation of projects for enhancing the academic environment, stability of educational process and boosting the academic pursuit.

Engineer Ammar indicated that the meeting has underscored the important role of students in supporting the national dialogue concept among the students' sector.

