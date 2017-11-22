21 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ahmed Abdul-Rahman and Dr. Nafie Appreciate Sino - Arab - African Cooperation

Khartoum — Chairman of the League of the Arab - Chinese Friendship Societies, Ahmed Abdul-Rahman, has described the Conference on Horizons of Arab - African - Sino Cooperation, within the Belt and Road Initiative as reflecting the realty of the Arab - Chinese cooperation and representing an important step for the combination of scientific and academic experiences.

Addressing the opening sitting of the conference Tuesday, Abdul-Rahman said that the League of the Arab - Chinese Friendship Societies considers the importance of the Sino - Arab relations and cooperation.

He said that the initiative was aimed for establishing distinguished economic cooperation between the Arab World and China.

The Secretary General of the Council of African Parties, Dr. Nafie Ali Nafie, has appreciated the great role being played by China at the international arena, referring the distinguished economic role of China.

