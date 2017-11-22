Zimbabwe: Ecstatic Zimbabweans Let Out a Sigh of Relief As Mugabe Finally Resigns

analysis

Zimbabweans on Tuesday celebrated the end of the President Robert Mugabe era, as he finally threw in the towel and tendered his resignation. The country has known no other leader since it emerged from the former Rhodesia on its independence in 1980, with the 93-year-old Mugabe having been at the helm of the southern African country for the past 37 years. Zimbabweans celebrated long into the night on hearing the news.



The members of Zimbabwe's National Assembly broke out in spontaneous cheering and clapping as the speaker of the house, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, read Robert Mugabe's resignation letter that had been handed to him by Justice Minister Happyton Bonyongwe and Cyber Security Minister Patrick Chinamasa.

On the streets of Harare, Bulawayo and Johannesburg, Zimbabweans poured out onto the streets and shouted and jumped with joy as motorists tooted their horns.

Photo: Citizens celebrate with soldiers outside Zimbabwe's parliament after news of Mugabe's resignation. Photo: Daily Maverick

Beauty Muchemwa, a war veteran, danced and hugged everyone around her when she heard the news. She was among the group of war veterans who were demonstrating on Tuesday having vowed not to leave the streets until the ageing leader left....