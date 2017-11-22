Mozambique: Trade Unions Warn Against Wage Freeze

Maputo — Mozambique's main trade union federation, the OTM (Mozambican Workers' Organisation) on Tuesday threatened to call street demonstrations, if the government accepted a demand from employers to freeze wages next year.

The demand came last Friday from the chairperson of the Confederation of Mozambican Business Associations (CTA), Agostinho Vuma.

He called for further austerity measures, even though the living standards of Mozambican workers are already falling. In addition to a public sector wage freeze, he wanted to cancel the New Year Bonus, known as “the 13th month”, because it is equivalent to payment of an extra month's wages, and to freeze promotions.

At a Maputo press conference on Tuesday, OTM general secretary Alexandre Munguambe warned the government not to accept Vuma's proposals. But if it did “We shall go onto the streets to protest”, he said. “The OTM reserves the right to take vigorous measures to defend the rights of workers throughout the country”.

If the government followed the path outlined by Vuma, there would be “an escalation of economic and social instability in the productive sector”, he said.

And should the government think it necessary to suspend “the 13th month”, it should discuss the matter first with the OTM round the negotiating table, explaining why it believed such a drastic measure had to be taken.

“They have to come and explain this to the unions”, said Munguambe. “Payment of the 13th month is not a favour done to the workers. If there's a problem they have to tell us about it. Let's sit down and talk. The invoice for this current crisis must not be paid only by the workers”.

Vuma's proposal comes at a time when real wages are falling. This is largely because of the sharp depreciation of the national currency, the metical, and accompanying rise in inflation in 2016. Inflation that year was 23.67 per cent, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). The rises in the statutory minimum wages that took effect in April came nowhere near compensating for this. Those rises, depending on sector, ranged from 5.5 to 21 per cent. The minimum wage in the public administration is now 3,996 meticais (66 US dollars) a month. It is quite impossible for a family to live decently on this amount.